28 new COVID cases in SB County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported an additional 28 positive coronavirus cases to the state Department of Public Health.

The county now has a total of 1,815 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and is reporting 15 deaths associated with the virus. The county has not been providing daily updates during the weekends, but is required to provide data to the state.

The state data does not include demographic information or a breakdown of the areas where the new cases are being reported.

The Bureau of Prisons has reported an additional death of inmate, 37-year-old Mohamed Yusuf, at the Lompoc Federal Prison Complex, though the county has not confirmed the May 25 death.

A total of 30 patients are being treated in local hospitals, as well as three suspected COVID-19 patients. At least nine patients are in the intensive care unit, along with one other suspected COVID case.

Of the 30 patients in the hospital, 22 are being treated at Marian Regional Medical Center, while eight patients are receiving treatment at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to state data.

The county Public Health Department will be providing its next update today.