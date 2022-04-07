28 tons of trash removed from homeless camp

Over the course of a week, the city of Santa Maria removed more than 62,000 pounds of trash — that’s approximately 28 tons — from a homeless encampment.

“We don’t have a normal (amount for a pickup) because we don’t normally go out and do these,” Mark Van De Kamp, the city’s public information manager, told the News-Press Wednesday.

“This was an unusual case where we assisted a private property owner,” Mr. Van De Kamp explained about last week’s cleanup. “We received a request from Santa Maria Valley Railroad through the code enforcement division as well as complaints from neighbors on the other side of the block wall.”

The homeless encampment is located on private property, which is owned by the Santa Maria Valley Railroad. The city, nonprofit partners, businesses, two apartment complexes, a cleanup company and a railroad undertook the project.

The trash was taken to the Santa Maria Regional Landfill, and the city used approximately $16,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief to fund the cleanup.

“It (the trash) accumulated over time and consisted of things people had brought on site — numerous bags, clothes, human waste, paper, plastic, cardboard, empty and broken bottles, and remains of burned trash.,” Mr. Van De Kamp said.

On Feb. 24, the city of Santa Maria assisted with a similar cleanup in the Santa Maria riverbed. The city removed approximately 42,000 pounds of trash there at a cost of about $12,000 provided by United Blue, according to Mr. Van De Kamp.

He said cleaning up homeless encampments became a priority after the city received complaints about trash odors, digging, theft, vandalism, fires and noise. He said the city has issued many citations for trespassing along the encampment on the railroad property since January.

Mr. Van De Kamp added that three people living in the camp were reconnected with their families for housing during the cleanup, but the rest declined offers for shelters.

“There are several nonprofits that provide shelter and food, including CityNet, United Way and the Salvation Army. They are at the ready everyday of the year to keep people from going out on the streets. The challenge is whether or not people in need wish to receive services,” said Mr. Van De Kamp.

The city posted signs 72 hours in advance notifying residents of the encampment to vacate. The signs provided resources about where to find food, shelter, and counseling.

“We are really grateful that this was a joint effort with business and apartment complexes that stepped up to assist with the apartment cleanup,” said Mr. Van De Kamp. “The railroad has invested for years to deter homeless encampments near the railroad tracks. People simply shouldn’t be there. There is a long block wall (or sound) wall with ivy growing over it, which people used as shelter or to hide belongings.

“We really appreciate the team effort of the railroad and several businesses,” he said. “The project went through without incident.”

