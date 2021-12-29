286 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 286 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Of those, the highest number, 90, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

Twenty-four cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had nine cases.

Elsewhere, 32 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Twelve cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Thirteen cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported eight cases.

Twenty-six cases were in Goleta.

Twenty-nine cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Twenty-five cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The location of 18 cases was pending.

Forty-three patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 10 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 48,531 cases, of which 1,206 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 562.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 68.6% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 64.5% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

