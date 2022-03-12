29 COVID-19 cases, two deaths reported

Santa Barbara County reported 28 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Friday. Both individuals were between 50-69 years of age. One individual had underlying health conditions.

Neither death was associated with a congregate care facility.

One individual resided in Santa Maria, and the other resided in the South Coast corridor that includes Montecito, Summerland, and Carpinteria.

Of the 28 new cases, the highest number, five, were in Santa Maria, according to the county Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had two cases.

Elsewhere, five cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Five cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Two cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported two cases.

Three cases were in Goleta.

Two cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

The locations of two cases are pending.

Twenty-one patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another seven are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 84,822 cases, of which 175 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 662.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.1% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 67.8% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com