29 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 29 new COVID-19 cases and one death Wednesday.

The individual was between 18-29 years of age and had underlying medical conditions. The death was not associated with a congregate care site. The individual resided in Orcutt.

Of the positive cases, the highest number, five, were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, four were in Santa Maria, and neighboring Orcutt had three cases.

Four cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Santa Ynez Valley reported two cases.

Three cases were in Isla Vista.

Three cases were in Goleta.

Two cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Three cases were in the South County unincorporated area, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Seventeen patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another five are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 85,356 cases, of which 122 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 673.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.3% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

