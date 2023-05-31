29 participants graduate from LEAD Academy in Goleta

The city of Goleta announced the completion of its first bilingual Learn, Empower, Advocate and Discuss Goleta Academy.

For the past six weeks, 29 participants, including seven Spanish speakers, have met every week for two hours and learned about how the city of Goleta is run. This is the third LEAD Goleta Academy the city has held, but the first time the program included Spanish interpretation and translated materials.

On May 24, the group completed its final class which included participants receiving a graduation certificate and a city of Goleta pin from Mayor Paula Perotte and the Goleta City Council.

Students learned a lot over the past six weeks. There were presentations from Finance, Public Works, Sustainability, Environmental Services and Planning departments, as well as Neighborhood Services, the City Clerk’s Office, Goleta Valley Library, City Attorney’s Office, Emergency Services, Goleta police (part of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office), Community Outreach and more. Participants also participated in a mock city council meeting and took tours of City Hall and the Goleta Valley Library.

The diverse group of LEAD Goleta participants came from all different backgrounds and walks of life. The group included high school and college students, retirees, business professionals, a sorority house mother, an author, community partners and overall Goleta enthusiasts.

If you are interested in signing up, email jshaw@cityofgoleta.org to be notified when applications are available.

