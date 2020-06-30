29th resident dies from COVID-19

Another Santa Barbara County resident has died from COVID-19, the county’s 29th death from the coronavirus, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported Monday.

The deceased individual resided in Santa Maria and was over 70 years old, according to a news release.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County now stands at 2,896. Of those cases, 993 are at the Federal Prison in Lompoc, and 1,903 are community cases. 2,292 of the total cases have fully recovered.

The number of new cases for this past Saturday, Sunday and Monday are respectively 34, 54 and 96.

Also, county health officer Dr. Henning Ansorg issued an order mandating the closure of local bars to comply with California Department of Public Health recommendations.

The order to close bars will become effective at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and continue until 5 p.m. on July 26, according to a news release. Bars, breweries and pubs required to close under the new order are those that don’t offer sit-down, dine-in meals.

Bars that don’t provide sit-down meals and wish to operate under the new order must obtain an emergency food permit.

Wineries and tasting rooms will be allowed to operate under the new order.