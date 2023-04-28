30 lobster traps removed from beach

Volunteers with Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and commercial fishers worked together to remove more than 30 lobster traps that had washed ashore on April 22.

This is the third annual year of the shoreline cleanup collaborations between the Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and the Commercial Fisherman of Santa Barbara.

In past years, the organizations have cleared 60 traps from Black Rock Beach and 40 traps from Ellwood Beach.

This season, because of the series of storms with abnormally large swells, many traps set by fishermen were dislodged and caused them to stay adrift. Such traps staying in the ocean can cause entanglement of marine organisms, pose safety hazards to animals, and release microplastics into the water. They are also dangerous to wildlife and beachgoers if washed up onto shore, according to Santa Barbara Channelkeeper.

Volunteers with Channelkeeper’s Watershed Brigade community cleanup program helped to locate lost traps. There was a high concentration of traps between Leadbetter Point and Mesa Lane.

During the April 22 cleanup, volunteers pulled the heavy and metal-framed traps to collection points on the beach. The traps were clipped onto a buoyed rope and transported to a commercial fishing vessel. Traps were then transported to the Santa Barbara Harbor for proper disposal.

“We are grateful for a very positive and productive partnership with Channelkeeper on our annual spring beach clean ups,” said Kim Selkoe, executive director of Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara, in a news release.

