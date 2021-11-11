30 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

The decedent, who resided in Santa Maria, was in the 50-69 age group and had underlying medication conditions. The death wasn’t associated with a congregate care site, according to the Public Health Department.

Of the 30 new cases, the highest number, nine, was in Santa Maria, the department reported. Neighboring Orcutt had four cases.

Elsewhere, six cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Four cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

One case was in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported one case.

Three cases were in Goleta.

The location of two cases are pending.

Thirty-two patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 12 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 44,658 cases, of which 324 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is now 529.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 64.8 % of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated. The number is higher for those eligible in the city of Santa Barbara: 71.5%.

Of the entire county population, 60.9% is fully vaccinated.

