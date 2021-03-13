0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSDuring the Solvang Viking’s two-day blood drive last week, Vitalant collected 158 units of blood to restock blood inventories in area hospitals. For Solvang resident Carol Paaske, answering the call to donate blood is easy. She started donating blood in the 1980s and has never stopped. “I can’t give millions of dollars away, so I’ll give my blood,” she told the News-Press. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post SB Unified students are having a ball with new equipment next post Sanchez tapped as treatment manager Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.