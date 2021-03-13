Home Local
by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
During the Solvang Viking’s two-day blood drive last week, Vitalant collected 158 units of blood to restock blood inventories in area hospitals. For Solvang resident Carol Paaske, answering the call to donate blood is easy. She started donating blood in the 1980s and has never stopped. “I can’t give millions of dollars away, so I’ll give my blood,” she told the News-Press. 
