31 New COVID-19 cases reported in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County reported 31 new COVID-19 cases Monday. Santa Barbara County is currently conducting quality assurance to align with CDPH. As a result 15 backlogged cases have been added today.

Of the newly reported cases, the highest number, 10, were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, five were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had two cases.

Three cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Two cases were in Isla Vista.

Four cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Two cases were in the South County unincorporated area, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of three cases are pending.

Ten patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another two are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 87,120 cases, of which 382 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 683.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 61.6% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 58% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

