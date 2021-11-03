32 COVID-19 new cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 32 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Of those, the highest number, 12, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had one case.

Elsewhere, seven cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Four cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Three cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

One case was in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley also reported one case.

Two cases were in Goleta.

The location of one case was pending.

Forty-three patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 11 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 44,234 cases, of which 276 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 524.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 71.4% of the eligible 12-and-older population is fully vaccinated. The number is higher for those eligible in the city of Santa Barbara: 78.9%.

Of the entire county population, 60.4% is fully vaccinated.

email: dmason@newspress.com