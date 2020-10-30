33 new COVID-19 cases in county

The Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health reported 33 daily cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and no COVID-19 deaths.

Eleven of Thursday’s daily cases were in Santa Maria, seven were in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, five were in Lompoc, two were in Orcutt, and Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley both had one each.

The locations of six daily cases from Thursday are still pending.

The 33 new cases bring Santa Barbara County’s total confirmed case count to 9,919. Of these, 9,655 have recovered, 138 are still infectious, and 126 are individuals who have died.

Santa Maria is the locality with the most coronavirus deaths, 70.

Santa Barbara is a distant second with 13 deaths.

There are eight deaths in Lompoc, seven in the South County unincorporated area, another seven in the Santa Ynez Valley, five in Orcutt, four in Goleta, three in the Lompoc Federal Prison, two in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, and one in Isla Vista.

There are also six deaths scattered throughout the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe.

Santa Maria also leads Santa Barbara County in terms of still infectious cases, with 40. Isla Vista has the second most, 36, due to the 32 cases with pending geographic locations confirmed to be Isla Vista.

Lompoc has 21 still active cases, Orcutt has 15, Santa Barbara has six, the Santa Ynez Valley and the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota both have four, Goleta has three, and the South County unincorporated area has one.

There is also one still infectious case in the unincorporated areas of Sisquac, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe. The locations of even still infectious cases are still pending.

Most of Thursday’s daily COVID-19 cases, 18, were in the 18-29 age range. Nine were in the 50-69 age range, five were in the 30-49 age range, and one was in the 0-17 age range.

When community cases are combined with those in the Lompoc Federal Prison, most have been in the 30-49 age range, which has had 3,576 cases. 2,985 cases are in the 18-29 age range, 1,976 are in the 50-69 age range, 824 are in the 0-17 age range, and 557 are in the 70+3 age range.

The ages of two cases are still pending.

Eighteen of Thursday’s cases were female, and 15 were male. When community and prison cases are combined, 5,422 of the county’s cases have been male and 4,384 have been female. One hundred and thirteen are of unknown gender.

Thus far, Santa Barbara County has conducted 193,834 COVID-19 tests. Of those, 183,082 have turned up negative, 9,919 have been positive, 504 have been inconclusive, 198 are pending results, and 131 have been invalid.

Of the 9,919 positive cases, 5,972 have been symptomatic, 1,021 have been asymptomatic and 123 are under investigation. 2,803 positive cases are of unknown symptomatic status.

Eleven of Thursday’s cases were white, 8 Hispanic or Latino, five of unknown ethnicity, and nine with the racial and ethnic information missing.

email: jgrega@newspress.com