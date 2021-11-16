34 Senate seats up for election next year

By AMEE LATOUR

BALLOTPEDIA VIA THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) — Control of both chambers of Congress is at stake in the 2022 midterm elections.

The Democratic and Republican caucuses currently split the Senate 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris (D) casting tie-breaking votes.

Thirty-four Senate seats are up for election next year. Republicans currently hold 20 of those and Democrats, 14.

Senate races in eight states are rated “battlegrounds” by Inside Elections and as “toss-ups, lean, or likely Democratic or Republican races” by Cook Political Report and/or Sabato’s Crystal Ball: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.