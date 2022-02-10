341 COVID-19 cases, four deaths reported

Santa Barbara County on Wednesday reported 341 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

All four individuals were in the 70-plus age group and had underlying health conditions. One death was associated with a congregate care site, according to the county Public Health Department.

Two of the decedents resided in the Santa Barbara area, which includes the city and unincorporated Mission Canyon. One was a Lompoc area resident; the other resided in Orcutt.

Of the 341 new cases, the highest number, 116, was in Santa Maria, according to the health department. Neighboring Orcutt had 41 cases.

Elsewhere, 54 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Forty-five cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Eleven cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Ten cases were in Goleta.

Thirteen cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Ten cases were in Isla Vista.

Santa Ynez Valley reported nine cases.

Sixteen cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

The locations of 16 cases were pending.

Eighty-eight patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 16 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 82,208 cases, of which 2,701 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 627.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 71.1% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 66.9% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

