0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSOvercast weather that blanketed the South Coast all day began to clear up by nightfall at the Santa Barbara Harbor on Saturday. A young female California sea lion – estimated at about three years old – was found stranded by otherwise relatively healthy at Leadbetter Beach on Saturday. A couple take selfies at Santa Barbara Harbor while a Harbor Parol boat glides in the background. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Loans available for small businesses next post Town hall to focus on housing legislation Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.