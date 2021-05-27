0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESSA total lunar eclipse coinciding with a super blood moon as seen from the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport Wednesday morning. The Earth’s natural satellite was nearly as close to our planet as it ever gets during its orbit, a phenomenon known as perigee, which makes the moon appear slightly larger than normal, according to Space.com. The only other lunar eclipse in 2021 will occur on Nov. 19. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post DP rallies for redemption in 4-3 baseball win at San Marcos next post City updates vacation rental policy Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.