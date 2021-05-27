Home Local
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS
A total lunar eclipse coinciding with a super blood moon as seen from the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport Wednesday morning. The Earth’s natural satellite was nearly as close to our planet as it ever gets during its orbit, a phenomenon known as perigee, which makes the moon appear slightly larger than normal, according to Space.com. The only other lunar eclipse in 2021 will occur on Nov. 19.
