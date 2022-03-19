35 COVID-19 cases, one death reported

Santa Barbara County reported 35 new COVID-19 cases and one death Friday.

The person who died was in the 70-and-older age group and had underlying medical conditions, according to the Public Health Department. The individual resided in North County, and the death was not associated with a congregate-care site.

Of the positive cases, the highest number, 11, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Five were in Santa Maria, and neighboring Orcutt had four cases.

Elsewhere, three cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

One case was in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported one case as well.

Four cases were in Goleta.

Two cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Three cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The location of one case was pending.

Twenty patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another four are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 85,021 cases, of which 190 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 667.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.1% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 67.8% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

