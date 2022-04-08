35 COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 35 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Of those, the highest number, seven, were in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had two cases.

Elsewhere, one case was reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Twelve cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Eight cases were in Isla Vista.

One case was in Goleta.

Two cases were in the South County unincorporated area, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Santa Ynez Valley reported one case.

The location of one case is pending.

Eight patients are recovering in county hospitals. One is recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 85,594 cases, of which 184 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 675.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.3% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

