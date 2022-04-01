35 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 35 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Of those, the highest number, nine, was reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, according to the Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, four cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had one case.

Seven cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Five cases were in Isla Vista.

Two cases were in Goleta.

One case was in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

One case was in the South County corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of five cases are pending.

Seventeen patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another five are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 85,391 cases, of which 128 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 673.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.3% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com