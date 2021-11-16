35 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 35 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Of those, the highest number, 11, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, five cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Eight cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had two cases.

One case was in Isla Vista.

The location of four cases were pending.

Twenty-eight patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another seven are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 43,301 cases, of which 298 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 533.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 71.4% of the eligible 12-and-older population is fully vaccinated. The number is higher for those eligible in the city of Santa Barbara: 78.9%.

Of the entire county population, 60.4% is fully vaccinated.

The county also released Sunday’s and Saturday’s numbers.

SUNDAY

Santa Barbara County reported 29 new COVID-19 cases.

Of those, the highest number, 11, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had two cases.

Elsewhere, three cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Seven cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

One case was in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported one case.

One case was in Goleta.

The location of two cases were pending.

SATURDAY

Santa Barbara County reported 75 new COVID-19 cases.

Of those, the highest number, 28, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had 8 cases.

Elsewhere, 10 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Eleven cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Four cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Three cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported one case.

Three cases were in Goleta.

The location of four cases were pending.

