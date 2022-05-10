36 new COVID-19 cases reported

By KAITLYN SCHALLHORN

NEWS-PRESS STAFF WRITER

Santa Barbara County reported 36 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Of those, the highest number, 14, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Five were in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had one case.

Elsewhere, two cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Santa Ynez Valley reported three cases.

Four cases were in Goleta.

Three cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Two cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of two cases were pending.

Santa Barbara County is conducting quality assurance to align with the California Department of Public Health and added 15 backlogged cases Monday.

Eleven patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another two are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 87,631 cases, of which 510 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 687.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 62.5% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68.8% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

email: kschallhorn@newspress.com