36 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 36 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as well as one death.

The individual who died was over 70 years old and had underlying health conditions. The person resided in the unincorporated part of South County, and the death was not associated with a congregate-care site.

Of the positive cases reported Tuesday, the highest number, 10, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

Nine cases were in Santa Maria, and neighboring Orcutt had three cases.

Elsewhere, three cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

One case was in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

One case was in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported two cases.

One case was in Goleta.

Two cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Four cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Eight patients are recovering in county hospitals, but no one is recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 86,377 cases, of which 298 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 681.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.8% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68.4% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

