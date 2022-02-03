368 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 368 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths Wednesday.

The four individuals were in the 70-plus age group. None had underlying medical conditions, and the deaths aren’t associated with congregate care sites.

One individual resided in Santa Barbara. Another person resided in Santa Maria, and the third was in Lompoc. The fourth resided in an unincorporated South County area.

Of the 368 cases, the highest number, 96, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had 28 cases.

Elsewhere, 64 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Sixty-seven cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Twenty-one cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Six cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported 15 cases.

Twenty-three cases were in Goleta.

Sixteen cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Eleven cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The location of 21 cases were pending.

One hundred thirteen patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 13 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 79,555 cases, of which 4,172 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is now 610.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 70.7% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 66.5% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

