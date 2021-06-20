Home Local
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS
A lit up Ferris Wheel is seen at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara on Friday in preparation for the upcoming Santa Barbara Fair & Expo, which will run from Wednesday through Sunday, June 27.
