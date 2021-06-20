0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESSA lit up Ferris Wheel is seen at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara on Friday in preparation for the upcoming Santa Barbara Fair & Expo, which will run from Wednesday through Sunday, June 27. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Veterans foundation plans Fourth of July program next post Surf’s up in Maritime Museum exhibit Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.