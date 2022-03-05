37 COVID-19 cases, one death reported

Santa Barbara County reported 37 new COVID-19 cases and one death Friday.

The individual was between 50-69 years of age and had no underlying health conditions. The individual resided in Santa Maria, and the death was not associated with a congregate care facility.

Of the 37 cases, the highest number, eight, were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, according to the county Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, seven cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had two cases.

Six cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

One case was in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported one case.

Two cases were in Isla Vista.

Five cases were in Goleta.

One case was in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Two cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of two cases are pending.

Thirty-eight patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 10 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 84,645 cases, of which 347 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 655.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.1% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 67.8% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

