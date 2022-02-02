380 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths reported

Santa Barbara County reported 380 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths Tuesday.

Four of the decedents were in the 70-plus age group. The fifth person was in the 30-49 age group.

Three individuals had underlying medical conditions. One death was associated with a congregate care site, according to the county Public Health Department.

Of the 380 new cases, the highest number, 190, was in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had 26 cases.

Elsewhere, 39 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Thirty-three cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Nineteen cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Three cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported 15 cases.

Fourteen cases were in Goleta.

Eleven cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Eight cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of 22 cases were pending.

One hundred and sixteen patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 13 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 79,187 cases, of which 4,222 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is now 606.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 70.6% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 66.4% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

