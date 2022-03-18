39 COVID-19 cases, one death reported

Santa Barbara County reported 39 new COVID-19 cases and one death Thursday.

The individual who died was in the 70-and-older age group and had an underlying medical condition. The Santa Maria resident’s death was associated with a congregate-care site.

Of the cases reported, the highest number, nine, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

An additional six cases were found in Santa Maria, and neighboring Orcutt had one case.

Elsewhere, two cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

One case was in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Two cases were in Isla Vista.

Santa Ynez Valley reported two cases.

Three cases were in Goleta.

Five cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Five cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of three cases were pending.

Seventeen patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another one was recovering in an intensive care unit.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 84,986 cases, of which 188 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 666.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.1% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 67.8% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

