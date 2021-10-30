39 COVID-19 cases reported in county

The number of new COVID-19 cases is falling across the nation, and in Santa Barbara County, the number fell Friday to 39 new cases, down from Thursday’s report of 67 cases.

Nationally, the U.S. is now averaging 73,000 new cases per day, less than half the almost 173,000 cases reported on Sept. 13, according to The Associated Press.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that Friday’s 39 new cases included 16 in Santa Maria, which had the highest number. Neighboring Orcutt had one case.

Elsewhere, six cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village

There were four cases in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, and three cases in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Three cases were also reported in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Goleta and Isla Vista reported one case each.

The locations of four cases were pending.

Forty patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 13 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 43,601 cases, of which 340 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 523.

