$39 million to community projects support green growth future

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – As part of a $600 million fund for projects identified as High Road Transition Collaboratives, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced $39 million in grants were awarded to eight pilot projects which will create high-growth, low-carbon industries and high-quality jobs in the transition to a clean energy economy.

“Our transition to a clean economy must include all Californians – that’s why we’re investing hundreds of millions of dollars into innovative projects across our state that put workers first. We’re leaving no one behind on our path to achieving world-leading climate goals that will slash pollution and supercharge our economy,” Gov. Newsom said.

The Community Economic Resilience Fund (CERF) which monetizes the awards was created to promote a sustainable and equitable recovery from the economic distress of COVID-19 by supporting new plans and strategies to diversify local economies and develop sustainable industries that create high-quality, broadly accessible jobs for all Californians as stated on their site.

Thirteen economic development entities were initially awarded $5 million each to plan and recommend opportunities for investments for their respective regions. The eight awardees received additional funding for the implementation phase of the projects following the planning aspect.

The awards, amounting to $500 million, are administered through CERF by a cross-agency team that includes the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research, Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), and the Labor & Workforce Development Agency.

Among the entities receiving awards are: Alchemist Public Market, awarded $7.8 million, The Walnut-Daisy Urban Farm project, awarded $3.8 million, The Noyo Harbor Revitalization Plan, awarded $3.2 million, The PACE Green Loan Fund (PGLF), awarded $5 million, Integrating Innovation and the North State’s Working Landscape, awarded $2.1 million, The Bioeconomy, Agriculture, and Manufacturing (BEAM) Initiative, awarded $3.6 million, High Roads to Good Jobs and Prosperity in the Central Valley, awarded $10 million, and Latino Workers and Entrepreneurs Resiliency Pathway, awarded $3.4 million.

Projects range from converting a library into a business and industry innovation hub to job training, business education, capital access, digital access and workforce development and referrals to thousands of divested community members in one region.