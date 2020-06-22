39 new COVID cases reported

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has reported an additional 39 confirmed COVID-19 cases to the state Department of Public Health.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the county is now 2,358. The state data does not include demographic information or a breakdown of the areas where the new cases are being reported.

According to the state data, local hospitals are treating 52 positive COVID-19 patients, as well as five suspected coronavirus cases.

Sixteen patients are receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit, as well as one suspected COVID case.

The county Public Health Department will be providing its next case update today.