397 COVID-19 cases, five deaths reported

Santa Barbara County reported 397 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths Friday. Four individuals were in the 70-plus age group, and one was in the 30-49 age group. Two individuals had underlying health conditions. One death was associated with a congregate care facility.

Of the 397 cases, the highest number, 210, was in Santa Maria, according to the county Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had 28 cases.

Elsewhere, 49 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Twenty-one cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Twenty-three cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Twelve cases were in Isla Vista.

Santa Ynez Valley reported four cases.

Seven cases were in Goleta.

Ten cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Two cases were in the South County corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of 31 cases are pending.

Seventy patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 13 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 83,760 cases, of which 1,077 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 644.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 71.6% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 67.3% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

