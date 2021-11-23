40 new COVID-19 cases, one death reported

Santa Barbara County reported 40 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

According to the Public Health Department, the deceased was 50-69 years of age and had underlying medical conditions. The death was not associated with an outbreak at a congregate care site.

Of the 40 new cases, the highest number, 20, was in Santa Maria, the department reported. Neighboring Orcutt had one case.

Elsewhere, five cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Six cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

One case was in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported one case.

The location of four cases is pending.

Twenty-eight patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another nine are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 45,323 cases, of which 329 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is now 540.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 64.8% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated. The number is higher for those eligible in the city of Santa Barbara: 73.3%.

Of the entire county population, 65.6% is fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, California health officials have approved booster shots for all adults.

