41 COVID-19 cases is county’s new monthly high

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, surpassing a previous monthly high of 36 cases reported on Saturday.

Officials reported eight new infections in Santa Barbara on Wednesday, seven cases in Santa Maria and five cases in both Lompoc and Goleta. Four new cases were reported in Orcutt, three were reported in Isla Vista and two cases were reported in the Santa Ynez Valley, the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, and in the area of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

One infection was reported in the North County areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Two cases were pending on Wednesday.

According to data from the Public Health Department, the majority of Wednesday’s new cases were reported in people between ages 18 and 29.

As of Wednesday, 11 people were hospitalized for COVID-19. Three of those patients were recovering in the ICU.

The vaccination effort continues in the county, and on Wednesday, 60% of the county’s eligible 12-and-older population was fully vaccinated. Of that population, 68.2% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Of the entire county’s population, 50.8% of residents are fully vaccinated.

