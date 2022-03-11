41 COVID-19 cases, two deaths reported

Santa Barbara County reported 41 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Thursday.

One individual was in the 70-and-older category, and the other was between ages 30 and 49. One had underlying health conditions.

Neither death was associated with a congregate care facility. One individual resided in Santa Barbara, and the other resided in Santa Maria.

Of the 41 new cases, the highest number, 10, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had five cases.

Elsewhere, seven cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Ten cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

One case was in Isla Vista.

Santa Ynez Valley reported three cases.

One case was in Goleta.

Three cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

The location of one case is pending.

Twenty-one patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another seven are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 84,794 cases, of which 194 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 660.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.1% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 67.8% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

