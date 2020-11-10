41 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 41 daily cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county’s total case count up to 10,230. There were no COVID-19 deaths reported on Monday.

Eight of the daily cases were in Santa Barbara, seven were in Santa Maria, five were in Isla Vista, four were in Goleta, and there were three cases each in Orcutt, Lompoc, and the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Eight daily cases from Monday are pending.

Of the 10,230 COVID-19 cases that have been reported in the county, 9,935 have recovered, 164 are still infectious, and 131 are individuals who have died.

Santa Maria has the highest number of coronavirus deaths, 72. Santa Barbara is a distant second with 14 deaths. There are eight deaths in Lompoc, seven in the South County Unincorporated Area, seven more in the Santa Ynez Valley, six in Orcutt, four in Goleta, three in the Lompoc Federal Prison, two in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, and one in Isla Vista.

There are also seven deaths scattered throughout the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe.

Santa Maria also has the county’s highest number of still infectious cases, 36. Santa Barbara has the second most, 31. Isla Vista has 20 still infectious cases, Orcutt has 14, Lompoc has 12, the South County Unincorporated Area has 11, Goleta has 10, the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota has nine, and the Santa Ynez Valley has one.

There are also six still infectious cases throughout the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe.

Seventeen of Monday’s daily cases were individuals in the 18-29 age range, nine were in the 30-49 age range, seven each were in the 0-17 and 50-69 age ranges, and one was 70 or older.

When community cases are combined with those in the Lompoc Federal Prison, the 30-49 age range has had the most cases, 3,651 — 3,116 have been in the 18-29 age range, 2,024 have been in the 50-69 age range, 859 have been in the 0-17 age range, and 579 have been in the 70+ age range.

Twenty two of Monday’s cases were Female and 19 were male. When community and prison cases are combined, 5566 of the county’s COVID-19 cases have been male and 4,550 have been female.

Some 209,453 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Santa Barbara County thus far, and 198,230 have turned up negative, 10,230 have been positive, 547 have been inconclusive, 244 have been invalid, and 202 are pending.

Of the county’s positive cases, 6,149 have been symptomatic, 1,049 have been asymptomatic, 146 are under investigation, and 2,886 are of unknown symptomatic status.

Eight of Monday’s cases were Hispanic or Latino individuals, four were White, one was Black, one was of unknown ethnicity, three were of an unknown non-Hispanic race, and 24 had the racial and ethnic information missing.

According to a press release, Cottage Health is caring for 238 patients across all campuses — 184 of them are acute care patients, with three in isolation with COVID-19 symptoms and three confirmed to be COVID-19 positive. 204 acute care beds are available.

