42 COVID-19 new cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 42 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Of those, the highest number, 15, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had two cases.

Elsewhere, four cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Five cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

One case was in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported three cases.

One case was in Goleta.

The location of five cases was pending.

Thirty-five patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another eight are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 46,192 cases, of which 476 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 550.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 71.4% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated. The number is higher for those eligible in the city of Santa Barbara: 78.9%.

Of the entire county population, 60.4% is fully vaccinated.

The county also released numbers for Sunday’s and Saturday’s numbers.

SUNDAY

Santa Barbara County reported 114 new COVID-19 cases.

Of those, the highest number, 45, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had 15 cases.

Elsewhere, seven cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Nine cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Twelve cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Two cases were in Isla Vista.

Three cases were in Goleta.

The locations of nine cases were pending.

SATURDAY

Santa Barbara County reported 97 new COVID-19 cases.

Of those, the highest number, 43, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had four cases.

Elsewhere, 14 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Twelve cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Seven cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported one case.

Four cases were in Goleta.

The locations of five cases were pending.

