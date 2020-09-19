43 new COVID-19 cases reported, one additional death

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department capped off the week by reporting 43 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 8,846.

The county also reported one additional death, bringing the total to 110, which marks an increase now of 83 deaths since June 22.

The decedent resided in the city of Santa Maria and was between the ages of 18 and 29. The individual had underlying health conditions and was not associated with a congregate living facility, according to officials.

Santa Maria now has 60 deaths following the announcement Friday, which is the most of any city in the county.

Of the total cases in the county, 180 are considered active, with 23 people recovering in the hospital and four people receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

Santa Barbara County remains in the purple tier this week following a rate of 9.1 cases per 100,000. In order to move into the red tier, which would allow more limited reopenings, the county must meet the requirement of having a case rate less than 7.0 per 100,000.

The city of Santa Maria reported 17 new cases Friday and now has a total of 3,795 cases, 52 of which are active, the most in the county. The city of Lompoc is the next closest with 28 active cases as of Friday.

Lompoc reported eight new cases, while Santa Barbara announced six new cases, bringing each city’s total to 793 and 1,189, respectively.

The unincorporated area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe reported three new cases, while Isla Vista and the Federal Prison Complex in Lompoc each reported two new cases.

The federal prison complex now has a total of 1,026 cases, only two of which are active.

Broken down by age range, the bracket with the biggest increase included the 18 to 29 age range which had 17 new cases, bringing the total to 2,565.

There were also 10 new cases in the 30 to 49 age range, which has the most cases in the county, bringing the total to 3,296.

The 0-17 age range had four new cases, 50-69 had eight and those in the 70-plus group had two new cases.

As of Tuesday, the county Public Health Department has administered 139,634 tests. Of those, 130,220 have tested negative, 8,846 positive and 364 were inconclusive.

A total of 8,556 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the data.

