44 new COVID-19 cases announced, two additional deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 8,785.

The county also reported two additional deaths, bringing the county’s total to 109, which is an increase now of 82 deaths since June 22.

One decedent resided in the city of Santa Barbara and was between the ages of 30 and 49. This is now the 13th COVID-19 associated death in the city of Santa Barbara.

The other decedent resided in the Santa Ynez Valley area and was over the age of 70. This is the area’s fifth death associated with the novel coronavirus.

Both individuals had underlying health conditions and neither were associated with a congregate living facility, according to officials.

Of the total cases, 179 are considered active, with 30 people recovering in the hospital and eight people receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The city of Santa Maria reported 10 new cases Wednesday and now has a total of 3,774 cases, 53 of which are active. The cities of Santa Barbara and Lompoc have 20 active cases each.

Isla Vista continues seeing a rise in cases as the community announced seven new cases, bringing its total to 200, 20 of which are active. Since Aug. 3, the small town near UCSB has seen an increase of 147 new cases.

Orcutt reported seven cases on Wednesday while Lompoc reported six new cases. Goleta and the unincorporated area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota announced three new cases each.

Santa Barbara had only two new cases, bringing its total to 1,179. Finally, the unincorporated area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe reported two new cases, while Santa Ynez announced one.

As of Tuesday, the county Public Health Department has administered 136,896 tests. Of those, 127,544 have tested negative, 8,785 positive and 363 were inconclusive.

A total of 8,497 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the data.

email: jmercado@newspress.com