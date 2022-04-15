44 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 44 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Of those, the highest number, 19, was in Isla Vista, according to the Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, six cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had one case.

One case was reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Eight cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

One case was in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Two cases were in Goleta.

One case was in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Two cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of three cases are pending.

Four patients are recovering in county hospitals.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 86,142 cases, of which 278 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 679.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.7% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68.4% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

