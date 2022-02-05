447 COVID-19 cases, two deaths reported

Santa Barbara County reported 447 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Thursday.

Both deaths were individuals in the 70-and-over age range and had underlying conditions. One death is associated with a congregate care facility. One individual resided in the Santa Ynez Valley, and the other resided in the area of Lompoc, Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Of the 447 cases, the highest number, 222, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had 33 cases.

Elsewhere, 43 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Forty-six cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Twenty-one cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported seven cases.

Fourteen cases were in Isla Vista.

Twenty-three cases were in Goleta.

Seventeen cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Six cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of 15 cases are pending.

One hundred and eighteen patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 17 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 80,481 cases, of which 3,155 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is now 619.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 70.8% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 66.6% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com