45 COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 45 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

There is one death to report. The individual was in the 70-plus age group and had no underlying medical conditions. The death was associated with a congregate care facility.

The individual resided in Goleta.

Of the 45 cases, the highest number, 15, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had six cases.

Elsewhere, nine cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Four cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Two cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

One case was in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported two cases.

Three cases were in Goleta.

The locations of two cases were pending.

Thirty-five patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another eight are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 44,596 cases, of which 336 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 527.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 71.4% of the eligible 12-and-older population is fully vaccinated. The number is higher for those eligible in the city of Santa Barbara: 78.9%.

Of the entire county population, 60.4% is fully vaccinated.

The county also released numbers for Sunday’s and Saturday’s numbers.

SUNDAY

Santa Barbara County reported 56 new COVID-19 cases.

Of those, the highest number, 19, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had two cases.

Elsewhere, seven cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Twelve cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Two cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported seven cases.

Five cases were in Goleta.

The location of two cases were pending.

SATURDAY

Santa Barbara County reported 91 new COVID-19 cases.

Of those, the highest number, 36, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had eight cases.

Elsewhere, 21 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Ten cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

One case was in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported three cases.

Two cases were in Goleta.

The location of four cases was pending.

