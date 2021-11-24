45 COVID-19 new cases reported, two deaths

Santa Barbara County reported 45 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

There were also two deaths. One individual was in the 70-plus age group, and the other was 50-69 years of age, according to the Public Health Department. One had underlying conditions. Neither death was associated with a congregate care facility.

Of the 45 cases, the highest number, 12, was in Santa Maria.

Neighboring Orcutt had nine cases.

Elsewhere, 10 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Four cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Three cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported one case.

One case was in Goleta.

The location of three cases was pending.

Twenty-nine patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another nine are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 45,368 cases, of which 313 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 542.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 65.7% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated. The number is higher for those eligible in the city of Santa Barbara: 73.5%.

Of the entire county population, 61.8% is fully vaccinated.

email: fmcfarland@newspress.com