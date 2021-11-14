0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail ARTHUR VON WIESENBERGER / NEWS-PRESSCongressman Jason Chaffetz of Utah addresses the Young America’s Foundation Fall College Retreat and President’s Club Weekend at the Reagan Ranch Center on Friday. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Letter from London: A look at Boris Johnson, the monarchy and Meghan next post Feds block billions in transit funds over CA pension law Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.