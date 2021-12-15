46 COVID-19 new cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 46 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

There are also two deaths to report. Both individuals were 50-69 years of age. Both had underlying medical conditions. The deaths were not associated with a congregate care site.

The highest number of cases, 14, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had two cases.

Elsewhere, three cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Ten cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Two cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported seven cases.

One case was in Goleta.

The location of one case was pending.

Forty-four patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 13 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 46,700 cases, of which 429 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is now 556.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 67.9% of the eligible five-and-older population is fully vaccinated. The number is higher for those eligible in the city of Santa Barbara: 75.6%.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 63.9% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

