46 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 46 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is currently conducting quality assurance to align with CDPH. As a result, 15 backlogged cases were added Tuesday.

Of the positive cases, the highest number, 12, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, six cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had six cases.

Three cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

One case was in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported three cases.

Four cases were in Goleta.

Three cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

One case was in Isla Vista.

Four cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of three cases are pending.

Twelve patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another two are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 87,162 cases, of which 385 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 683.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.9% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68.6% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

