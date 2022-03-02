47 COVID-19 cases, one death reported

Santa Barbara County reported 47 new COVID-19 cases and one death Tuesday.

The individual, who resided in the unincorporated Goleta Valley, was in the 70-plus age group and had underlying medical conditions. The death wasn’t associated with a congregate care site.

Of the 47 cases, the highest number, 20, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had eight cases.

Elsewhere, four cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Four cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

One case was in Goleta.

Two cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Three cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported two cases.

The location of three cases were pending.

Forty-six patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 10 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 84,481 cases, of which 393 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 650.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 67.7% are fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

