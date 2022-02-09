474 COVID-19 cases, one death reported

Santa Barbara County reported 474 new COVID-19 cases and one death Tuesday.

The deceased individual was in the 70-plus age group and resided in the South County corridor that includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Of the 474 cases, the highest number, 344, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had 45 cases.

Elsewhere, nine cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Thirty-two cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

The Santa Ynez Valley reported seven cases.

Nineteen cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

One case was in Isla Vista.

Three cases were in Goleta.

Four cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

One case was in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of nine cases are pending.

Ninety-two patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 17 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 81,867 cases, of which 2,558 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 623.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 71% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 66.8% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

