479 COVID-19 cases, seven deaths reported

Santa Barbara County reported 479 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and seven deaths.

Three of the individuals were in the 50-69 age category, and four were in the 70-and-over age group. All seven had underlying health conditions, and two were associated with a congregate care facility. One resided in Goleta, one in Santa Barbara, and one in Orcutt with two each in Santa Maria and Lompoc.

Of the 479 cases, the highest number, 196, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had 29 cases.

Elsewhere, 65 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Sixty-one cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Twenty-one cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported 17 cases.

Thirty-six cases were in Isla Vista. Twenty cases were in Goleta.

Eighteen cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Six cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of 10 cases are pending.

One hundred and twenty-six patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 20 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 80,034 cases, of which 3,564 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is now 617.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 70.8% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 66.6% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

