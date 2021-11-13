48 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 48 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

According to the Public Health Department, two individuals were in the 70-plus age group, and two were 50-69 years of age. Two individuals had underlying health conditions, and the deaths are not associated with an outbreak at a congregate care site.

Of the 48 new cases, the highest number, 16, was in Santa Maria, the department reported. Neighboring Orcutt had two cases.

Elsewhere, six cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Eleven cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

One case was in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported one case.

Six cases were in Goleta.

The location of one case is pending.

Twenty-eight patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 10 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 44,785 cases, of which 317 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is now 533.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 64.8% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated. The number is higher for those eligible in the city of Santa Barbara: 71.5%.

Of the entire county population, 60.9% is fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, California health officials have approved booster shots for all adults.

email: fmcfarland@newspress.com